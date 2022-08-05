CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia Wins Gold After Anshu’s Silver

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won gold medal by beating Canada’s Lachlan McNeil in the 65 kg category Wrestling final in Birmingham on Friday. This is India’s 7th Gold Medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

The Indian wrestler stormed into the final with an impressive win in the semifinal (10-0) and right from the start of the event, he was unstoppable beating any opponent coming his way. Notably, Bajrang took a comfortable 4-0 lead after Round 1 in the final.

Along with Bajrang, there were three more wrestlers fighting for gold on Friday as Anshu Malik took on Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in Women’s Freestyle 57kg final. The Nigeria wrestler got the better of Anshu who was making her debut in the Games and Odunayo completed her hattrick of Gold at the CWG.

Two more wrestlers – Sakshi Malik (women’s 62kg), and Deepak Punia (men’s 86kg) – will go for gold. Two other wrestlers Divya Kakran (women’s 68kg) and Mohit Grewal (men’s 125kg) will fight for the bronze medal.