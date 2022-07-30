CWG 2022: Australia Beat India In Tight Game

Birmingham: A four-wicket haul from Renuka Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century went in vain after Australia defeated India by three wickets in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday (July 29).

Defending 155, Renuka Singh struck four times, conceding just 18 runs from her four overs. But Ashleigh Gardner made an impressive 35-ball 52* to power Australia over the line with an over to spare. Grace Harris contributed with 37 down the order as well to help Australia get back in the game. Deepti Sharma picked up 2-24 for India.

Earlier, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a sizzling 34-ball 52 while opening batter Shafali Verma scored 48 to help India post 154/8 from their 20 overs. Jess Jonassen (4-22) led with the ball for Australia.

India face Pakistan next on Sunday, July 31 in Birmingham.