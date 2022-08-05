CWG 2022: Anshu Malik Wins Silver In Women’s 57 Kg Wrestling

Birmingham: The Indian wrestling contingent is on fire as Anshu Malik grabbed a silver medal in the women’s 57kg freestyle final on Friday at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

She lost to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroyeto of Nigeria to win the silver medal. This is India’s first medal in wrestling in Birmingham.

World Championship Silver Medalist Anshu Malik (W-57kg) displayed sheer dominance on the mat to win silver on her debut at Commonwealth Games.

Making her way to the FINAL with back-to-back technical superiority wins, Anshu has left wrestling fans in awe.