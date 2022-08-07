CWG 2022: Annu Rani Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Female Javelin Thrower To Win Medal

Birmingham: India’s Annu Rani on Sunday scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

With a throw of 60m, Annu clinched a bronze medal for the country.

ANNU WINS BRONZE 🥉@Annu_Javelin scripts history by becoming the 1️⃣st Indian female Javelin Thrower to win a medal at #CommonwealthGames The gutsy javelin thrower has proved her mettle & won a Bronze 🥉with the best throw of 60m at #B2022 Well Done Champ!!👍🏻#Cheer4India🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/zmGneoJQze — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber won the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m) who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.