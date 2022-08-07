Annu Rani
Sport

CWG 2022: Annu Rani Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Female Javelin Thrower To Win Medal

By Pragativadi News Service
75

Birmingham: India’s Annu Rani on Sunday scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal at the  Commonwealth Games 2022.

With a throw of 60m, Annu clinched a bronze medal for the country.

<>

</>

Australia’s Kelsey-Lee Barber won the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m) who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.

 

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 7326 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking