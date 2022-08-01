CWG 2022: Achinta Sheuli smashes Games record to give India 3rd Gold

Birmingham: Weightlifters have been the star performers for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games so far. Achinta Sheuli smashed the Games record by lifting a total of 313kg to win the gold medal in the men’s 73kg category. Sheuli first broke the Games record twice in the Snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg. He then lifted 166kg and 170kg in the clean and jerk round to register a Games record for the overall weight.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg 170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall on Sunday.

Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter in the event. He had a best effort of 303kg (138kg 165kg).

Canada’s Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg 163kg).

Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, executed three clean lifts — 137kg, 140kg and 143kg — in the snatch section.

With the gold from Sheuli, the Indian weightlifting contingent has bagged its sixth medal of the Games. Earlier in the day, 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga won the gold medal in the men’s 67kg category.