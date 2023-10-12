CWC Member Murdered In Odisha’s Ganjam, Car Driver Detained

Berhampur: A Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member in Ganjam district was killed by some miscreants near her house here, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Soudamini Rath (58), a member of the District Child Welfare Committee, residing at Nilakantha Nagar under the Gosainuagaon police station.

The incident took place at Nilakantha Nagar here on Wednesday night, the police said.

On intimation, a police team recovered the body from a pool of blood this morning and sent it for post-mortem at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.

Soudamini, a social worker, was attacked just after she returned to Berhampur from a three-day workshop in Bhubaneswar. While she was speaking to someone on the phone she was attacked by an unidentified miscreant from behind near her residence at Nilakantha Nagar on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, the police and scientific team reached the crime scene for investigation. The police have detained the car driver for interrogation of his involvement in the case, if any.

The exact reason behind the murder was under investigation, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.