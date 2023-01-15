CVC Asks Govt Bodies Not To Engage Retd Officers To Probe Graft Cases

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission has asked public sector banks, insurance companies, and central government departments not to engage retired employees in investigating corruption cases.

The assertion comes after it was noticed that some organisations were appointing retired employees as investigating officers, contrary to its existing nearly two-decade-old directive in this regard.

Moreover, it is also important that the vigilance functionaries are made accountable and subjected to disciplinary action if they are found to have compromised confidentiality, objectivity, or integrity, in the discharge of duties assigned to them, the commission said.

The same is not possible in the case of retired officials, as conduct and disciplinary rules do not apply to them for any post-retirement misconduct, it said in the latest order.

The commission had in August 2000 directed that vigilance functionaries in any organisation shall be full-time employees and that a retired staffer should not be appointed as a consultant to perform vigilance functions.

“However, it has been observed that some of the organisations are still appointing retired employees as investigating officers, to conduct an investigation, which is an important vigilance function,” the probity watchdog said in the order dated January 13.

The order was issued to secretaries of all central government ministries/departments, chief executives of central public sector undertakings, banks, and insurance companies, among others.