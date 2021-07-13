Cuttack’s Netaji Bus Terminal To Be Ready In 9 Months

Cuttack: Cuttack district administration on Tuesday claimed that the under-construction Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar will be ready for operation within nine months.

Speaking to media persons District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said,”The path for starting construction work has been paved with acquisition of 20 acre of government land and is now in full swing. Construction will complete soon and the proposed bus terminus will be completed within 9 months.” said Chayani.

“It will be one of the biggest bus terminals of Odisha. The State Government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for a temple complex which will add to the beauty of the terminal. It will be developed as an iconic structure and will be beneficial to the denizens of the Millennium City. A temple complex including the Sai temple, Smasan Kali Temple and Dakshin Kali Temple near Khannagar crematorium will be developed at the spot. The temple complex will provide the space for people to relax before boarding the bus at CNBT,” he added.

“Considering the congestion at Badambadi Bus Stand, the new terminal is a good and timely project by the State government. The construction work is running very fast. We are hopeful that the project will be finished on time,” he further added.