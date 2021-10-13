Cuttack’s Madhusudan Law University Included In UGC List Of Varsities

Cuttack: Cuttack-based Madhusudan Law University has been included in the list of Universities established as per section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the University will soon be able to receive central assistance under section 12(b) of the UGC Act.

The eight-decade-old university’s named after Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das and is one of the best law colleges in the region, he added.

In a letter, the Registrar of the varsity said, “With reference to your letter No.MLU-54/335/21 dated 21.08.2021 on the above subject, I am directed to say that Madhusudan Law University, Station Road, Cuttack, Odisha has been established with effect from 28.04.2021 under the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 (Odisha Act 5 of 1989) vide Notification No. HE-UNE-COL-0001-2020- 16419/HE dated 07.04.2021 issued by the State Government of Odisha as a State University and is empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under section 22 of the UGC Act 1956, by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of concerned statutory bodies and Statutory councils, wherever it is required.”

“The name of the University has been included in the list of Universities established as per section 2(f) of UGC Act, 1956 maintained by the UGC on its website www.ugc.ac.in,” it read.

“However, the notification issued by the Government of Odisha with regard to the establishment of the University shall be placed before the State Legislature of Odisha as required under Section 32(4) of the Odisha University Act, 1989 which provides as under 32(4)- Every notification made under sub-section (1) shall, as soon as may be after it is made, be laid before the State Legislature,” the letter said.

“The University shall operate only within the territorial jurisdiction allotted to it under its Act and in no case beyond the territory of the State of its location. The University is not allowed to start any off-campus centre beyond the territorial jurisdiction as provided in the Act and under no circumstances beyond the State of its location, as per the Hon’ble Supreme Court Judgment in Prof. Yash Pal vs. State of Chhattisgarh case,” the letter read.

The University may note and adhere to the following: –

(i) To ensure that no off-campus centre(s)/study centre(s) is opened beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the University as stipulated in the Act and in no case beyond the territory of the State.

(ii) To ensure that no programmes should be offered through franchising arrangements with private institutions.

(iii) To ensure that no study centre(s) are opened through franchises by the University.

(iv) In case the university has already started any off-campus/study centre and the centre operating through franchises outside the State, it must be closed immediately.

(v) No Open and Distance Learning programmes and on-line programmes shall be started without the prior recognition of UGC. Relevant UGC Regulations are available on the UGC website www.uqc.ac.in.

(vi) M.Phil/Ph.D programmes can be conducted as per the provisions of UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Awards of M.Phil/Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2016.

(vii) The University is required to follow all the UGC Regulations notified and available on UGC website www.ugc.ar, .in.

Please find enclosed a copy of UGC (Fitness of Certain Universities for Grants) Rules, 1974. The detailed information in the prescribed format (attached) may please be sent to this office for considering the proposal to declare University fit to receive Central assistance under Section 12(B) of UGC Act, 1956.