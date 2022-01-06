Cuttack Youth Held For Outraging Girl’s Modesty On Pretext Of Marriage

Rairakhol: Police have arrested a youth for allegedly forcibly keeping physical relationship with a young woman in Naktideula police station area of Sambalpur district.

The arrestee has been identified as Sanatan Mangaraj (36) of Ranihat area in Cuttack.

According to reports, the accused befriended the 25-year-old woman on social media and in due course of time, they fell in love. Later, the accused took her to his home on the pretext of marriage and maintained physical relationship.

However, after witnessing Sanatan’s condition, the young woman refused to marry him. Thereafter Sanatan held her in captivity and forcibly established physical relationship with her.

Later, the victim called her sister and managed to escape from the accused’s home. Following this, the victim lodged a complaint with the Naktideula police in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, a case (159/21) was registered and the accused was arrested from Cuttack’s Ranihat area. He has been forwarded to court, said Naktideula IIC Bibhuti Bhushan Dalei.