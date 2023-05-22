Cuttack: Young Woman Jumps Into Mahanadi After Quarrel With Fiancé; Body Recovered

Cuttack: The body of a young woman, who jumped off Munduli barrage into river Mahanadi two days ago, was found near Anantpur village under Khuntuni police station in Cuttack today.

The woman jumped into the river to commit suicide after a quarrel with her fiancé, report said.

The father of the deceased said she jumped into the water-body after parking her scooter on the Mundali Bridge on Saturday night.

The name of the deceased is Aiswarya Parija, a resident of Sundarpada area of ​​Bhubaneswar. He was studying in a private college in Patia, Bhubaneswar.

People found her body floating on the river bank near Anantpur village today. On being informed, her family arrived and identified the body. The body was later sent for autopsy.

Her father said marriage was Aiswarya was settled six month ago. But, she had no interest for marriage during study.Aiswarya had gone to her college on Saturday. Her fiancée called her over phone. Later, a quarrel ensued between two.

Then she went to Mundali Bridge and jumped into river.

Cuttack Additional SP Ranjit Kumar Parwari said, a case of unnatural death has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by family of deceased. Investigation into the incident is underway.