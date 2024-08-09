Cuttack: Woman, youth go missing after jumping into Kathajodi River

Barang: A woman and a youth went missing after jumping off Subash Setu at Trisulia into the Kathajodi River in Cuttack on Friday evening.

As per reports, the missing woman has been identified as Barsha Lenka, wife of Pradyumna Lenka of Ramachandi village in Banra Panchayat under Banki police station limits, while the identity of the missing man is yet to be ascertained.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman and a youth arrived on Trisulia bridge at around 8:30 pm and jumped into the river, leaving behind their AADHAAR cards, mobile phones and shoes.

Efforts are underway by the fire & rescue department personnel to trace the missing persons, amid darkness and strong currents in the river.

Also, Barang Police have started a probe into the incident.