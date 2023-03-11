Cuttack Woman Raped In Gym After Being Served Intoxicants In Soft Drink

Cuttack: A woman alleged that she was raped inside a gym by the trainer in Markatnagar area in the city.

As per the complaint she lodged with Markatnagar police, the incident had happened in March 2022. She alleged in her complaint that she was raped after being drugged.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and collected CCTV footages from the gym. Investigation has also been launched accordingly, police said.

According to police, the victim and accused were in a good relationship and knew each other as the woman was regular visitor of the gymnasium. On the fateful day, the gym trainer had offered hwer an energy drink which was laced with some drugs.

After consuming the drink, the victim fell unconscious and the accused took the advantage to outrage her modesty, she alleged.

The accused threatened her to make her nude pics viral if she disclosed the matter to anyone.