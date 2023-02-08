Cuttack: Woman Found Dead At Bus Terminal In Jagatpur

Cuttack: A woman was found dead at a bus terminal in Jagatpur area of Cuttack district. The deceased was identified as Kuni Sahu.

According to reports, Kuni had gone missing last evening. After a frantic search, her husband had lodged a missing complaint with the police.

She was found dead at the bus terminal, this morning.

On being informed, Police along with the scientific team reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.