Cuttack: V Bazaar Raided For Selling Expired Goods

Cuttack: Police raided shopping Mall, V Bazaar at Badambadi in Cuttack city on charges of selling expired goods.

A joint team of Cuttack Zone-6 ACP and Badambadi police station officials conducted the raid.

During the raid, various types of expired food items were seized. It is learnt that they used to erase expiry dates and prices written on various packets.

The Mall owner used chemicals to remove the batch on packets before selling them.

The raid was carried out on a tip off from reliable sources.

“Badambadi IIC received the information from reliable sources regarding selling of expired food materials at V Bazar. On the tip off, we conducted a search and found many expired items. They have also a liquid which they used to remove the batch no, expiry and manufacturing date,” the ACP said.

“We have informed the food safety department. We will take legal action what is deemed fit,” he added.