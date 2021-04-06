Cuttack: Two Shot Dead, Several Injured In Group Clash Over Land Dispute

Cuttack: At least two persons were shot dead while 10 others sustained critical injuries in a group clash over a land dispute at Badamba area in Cuttack district.

The deceased have been identified as Aswain Pal (34) and Pabitra Aruk (26) of Bhagatpur.

The injured persons have been shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical after receiving first aid at the local health center.

Reportedly, the clash erupted between two villages namely Bhagabatpur and Budhapanka over a land dispute when the members of the one group allegedly opened fire on the locals of the other village.

While ten persons sustained injuries in the attack, two others succumbed to the injuries.

On receiving information, cops rushed to the spot and deployed a police force to bring the situation under control.