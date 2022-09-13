Cuttack: Two Arrested In Fake Medicine Case

Cuttack: Purighat police here today arrested two persons for alleged involvement in supply of spurious medicines – Telma AM and Telma-40 – meant to treat high blood pressure and heart diseases.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Jalal, owner of Puja Enterprises, and Rahul Syal, owner of VR Drug Agencies, were arrested after being questioned, informed, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

The senior official further informed that the medicines were being procured from Bihar and Bengaluru. The accused duo will be brought in remand for further interrogation, he added.

Notably, the two accused had yesterday surrendered before the Purighat police. The Drugs Controller had earlier lodged an FIR in this regard with the police.

On the other hand, police had yesterday raided Puja Enterprises and VR Drug Agencies, drug wholesale points in Manik Ghosh Bazar here, in connection with the case.

A team of Directorate of Drugs Control had also raided the two places and inspected the stock of the BP medicines, which were allegedly manufactured and sold by a fake pharmaceutical company in the name of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.