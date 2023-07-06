Cuttack: Three Hotels Sealed, Fined For Food Safety Norms Violation

Cuttack: The food safety team of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday carried out inspections at different hotels in the millennium city and sealed three hotels for violating food safety norms.

According to reports, the CMC Food Safety team today sealed Annapurna Hotel at Kathagola Sahi, Hadibandhu Hotel and Sahoo Hotel at Mangalabag and also imposed fines for violation of food safety norms.

The team checked the storage, dining, kitchen and drainage area in addition to the quality of ingredients used. More than 50 kgs of stale food were destroyed during the raid.

All three hotels also lacked trade licenses, food licenses and user fees. The raid was led by City Health Officer Dr. Satyabrata Mohapatra.