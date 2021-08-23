Cuttack: Six Held For Swindling Over Rs 1 Crore

Athagarh: As many as six persons were arrested in connection with a loan fraud to the tune of over one crore in the Cooperative Society of Gurudijhatia branch in Cuttack district.

The accused persons have been identified as Gurudujhatia Society’s peon Prabodha Ranjan Parida, secretary Bijaya Kumar Das, assistant secretary Sangram Kesari Sahoo, and Athgarh Central Cooperative Bank’s cashier Babaji Charan Pradhan, supervisor Niranjan Parida, and clerk Chitrananda Jena.

The matter came to light after some farmers alleged that some staff of the Gurudijhatia Cooperative Society and the Central Cooperative Bank in Athagarh had taken loans of over one crore rupees in their name.

Based on the plaint, a case was registered and initiated a probe into the incident.

During the investigation, six staff of the Gurudijhatia Cooperative Society the Central Cooperative Bank were arrested.