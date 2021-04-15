Cuttack: Silver City Boat Club Opens For Public

Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Silver City Boat Club at Cuttack through video conferencing.

This revamped boat club is created by Odisha Tourism through Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) with an investment of about Rs 2 crore with a view of promoting water-based recreation in the river Mahanadi.

The water sports in the Boat Club will include Jet Skis, Speed Boats, Day Cruise, Banana Boat, Inflatable Boat, Water Scooters, Floating cafe, Kayaking, Canoeing, Pedal Boats, Scuba Diving etc.

The upgraded Boat Club will have a floating jetty, booking counter and complex for lifeguards, toilet complex, a restaurant, adequate parking space and a park with children’s play area. The infrastructure will be further extended in phases with the OTDC in charge of the Boat Club.

“We are rapidly developing tourism and hospitality infrastructure in identified areas,” Patnaik said.

OTDC will operate and manage the boat club, where operators will be allowed to use the common infrastructure and facilities on a user fee model.