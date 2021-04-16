Cuttack Sewage Mishap: Naveen Announces Rs 10 L Aide For Kin Of Deceased

Cuttack: Expressing deep concern over the loss of two lives in the sewage mishap in Cuttack, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 10 lakh assistance for the family of each deceased person.

The Odisha CM also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for D Shiva, who was injured in the incident

The Chief Minister extended his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased workers and ordered stern action against those responsible for negligence.

According to a press note from the CMO, the incident was investigated today and PHEO’s Executive Engineer & WATCO GM Sushant Ghadei, SDO & Watco GM Subhas Rout were transferred while Junior Engineer Mr. Pradyot Kumar Sahu was suspended.

An FIR has also been lodged against the junior engineer, Mr. Sahu, and the service provider, Mr. Deepak Nayak, by the CMC.

Notably, two municipal workers died of asphyxiation while another is in critical condition after being trapped inside a sewage tank at CDA Sector-10 in Cuttack on Thursday. The victims were identified as P Shankar and Bishnu Nayak.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) workers were engaged in cleaning a sewage tank when the mishap took place at around 11:30 am.

When one of the workers fell into the 10-15 feet deep pit and got trapped, another worker came to his rescue. However, when both of them did not return till long, a third worker went down to find them and got trapped.

Following rescue, the three were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition. P Shankar and Bishnu Nayak, however, died in the hospital. The third worker D Shiva is still critical.