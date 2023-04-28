Cuttack: Self-Styled Godman Held For Duping Rs 62 Lakh From Woman To Get Rid Of Evil Spirit

Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police has arrested a self-styled godman on charges of duping Rs 62 lakhs from a woman in Ranihat area of Cuttack city on the pretext of freeing her house from evil spirits.

The accused has been identified as Mulana Kaifi Khan (27), of Kesarpur under Mangalabag PS. Property amounting to around Rs. 55,76,000, has been seized by the police following his arrest.

According to the police, Sarmila Sen of Ranihat Bazar in Mangalabag reported in writing that since September 2022 she and her family members especially her old ailing mother were feeling presence of some kind of negative energy in their house for which, they were not able to sleep or stay in peace.

In order to get rid of the same, they had performed various Puja and other rituals. This thing was known to her driver namely Sk. Aspak, who has been driving her vehicle since 2020.

In the last week of August 2022, Sk.Aspak remained absent and he sent one driver Sk Israil for one day to drive her vehicle. While driving her car, the said Sk Israil asked her about the negative energy and suggested that he knows a Mulana namely Kaifi Khan of Kesarpur, Buxibazar who can help her to get rid of such negative energy.

Since that day she remained in touch of the said Mulana. Kaifi Khan visited her entire house and informed that there is presence of some serious negative energy in the form of spirit in the house which is causing problem. Also, Kaifi Khan without even looking at the house, pointed out that there are some objects underneath the small lane adjacent to their house, which are required to be taken out as the said objects has also connection with the negative surrounding their house.

The accused also warned her that unless serious and immediate steps are taken, there will be life endangering consequences and it may so happen that someone in their family may die.

In order to eliminate the negative spirit, at first he demanded a sum of Rs. 15 lakhs to perform the rituals and to take out the hidden objects underneath that lane. She paid the same through IMPS from her Canara bank account to accused’s SBI account.

Later on, as induced the complainant has paid total 62 lakhs in different phases to the different accounts of accused, Kaifi Khan. The complainant has paid all the amounts through IMPS using her mobile and laptop to the account of accuse.

She has paid that much amount by obtaining a gold loan from Muthoot Gold Loan, B.K.Road branch and paid him the said amount through bank account transfer. In total, she has taken 17 gold loans from Muthoot Gold Loans for this purpose.

One day he dug the floor of her house since dawn to dusk and found one small statue of Buddha and a brass pot, brass idol of Radha Krishna, diamond like glass metal, brass brick etc.. He gave her an impression that the said stones are diamonds and the metals are gold. After verification she came to know that articles, stones and metals which he had handed are duplicate and cheap articles having no value. After coming to know that she has been cheated, the woman lodged a written complaint based on which the police registered a case and started a probe.

In course of investigation, basing on the criminal intelligence as well as technical support rendered by Tapash Pradhan, OPS, ACP I/C-special squad & Amitabha Mohapatra, OPS, ACP Zone-II, the accused Kaifi Khan was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he has duped Rs. 62 lakhs from the complainant, Sarmila Sen, on the pretext of eliminating negative spirit from her house. Further, he disclosed that he has taken all cash through IMPS on account transfer.

During house search cash of Rs. 2.76,000, all the duped and duplicate diamond, gold like metals, lots of metal lockets were seized. Several bank accounts, cheque books, bonds, mobile phones as well as different precious brands of wrist watch from his mobile shop which articles were purchased from cheated amount. Two luxurious cars and one bullet motorcycle which has been bought by the accuse from cheated amount.

As prime facie of evidence was established against the accuse he was arrested and forwarded to court today, the police said.