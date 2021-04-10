Cuttack: SCB College of Nursing closed over Covid scare

Cuttack: The SCB College of Nursing has been closed until further orders in view of the surge in single-day COVID cases across Odisha.

Besides, all students have been directed to vacate the hostel by 5 pm today (April 10, 2021, i.e on Saturday). If the hostel boarders fail to abide by the orders, they will be evacuated with help of the district administration, the notice read.

As per the order of Additional Chief Secretary to Government and Health & Family Welfare Department, the College of Nursing, SCB Medical College and Hospital, is hereby closed until further orders, a notice issued by the Office of the Principal stated.