A Class 10 student was killed while over 20 of his schoolmates were rendered critical after a pick-up van ferrying them to a parade ground on Republic Day met with a tragic road mishap in Cuttack. The shocking incident has triggered outrage among parents and guardians of the students who demanded stringent action in this regard.



Reports indicate that the accident occurred while students were returning from a Republic Day celebration. The vehicle carrying the students met with an unfortunate mishap, resulting in the tragic loss of the young life.



The DEO has expressed deep concern over the incident and has called for a thorough investigation into the matter. He has specifically sought action against the school’s headmaster, emphasizing the need for accountability and adherence to safety protocols during school-related activities.



“Due to gross negligence in duties committed on the part of the headmaster, stringent action as deemed proper may be initiated against him,” the DEO’s letter read.



Meanwhile, SP informed that an inquiry would be initiated regarding why the students were being sent to the parade ground.