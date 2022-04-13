Cuttack Quintuple Murder: Accused Siba Sahu’s Wife Breaks Silence

Cuttack: With the brutal murder of five members of a family sending shock waves among residents of Cuttack, wife of accused Siba Sahu has broke her silence.

“During the murder, I was locked inside a room. There was no other person involved except my husband. He unlocked door and threatened me to leave the place or else, he said, he would kill me too, ” she said.

“Altercation broke out after my husband asked them (elder brother’s family) keys. They thrashed him, he also retaliated. For last 10-12 years, they had been torturing us,” she added.

While the prima facie investigation indicates that accused Shiva Sahu has wiped out his brother’s entire family, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Central Range, Narasingha Bhola on Tuesday said that the probability of involvement of other people in the case cannot be ruled out.

Shiva Sahu had allegedly killed five members of his elder brother’s family following a feud at Kusupur village under Mahanga police station in Cuttack district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Alekh Sahu, his wife, their two sons and a daughter.

Alekh’s younger brother Shiva locked the room following the gruesome incident and later surrendered at Balichandrapur police station in Jajpur district after recording a confession video which he sent to a couple of people in the village.