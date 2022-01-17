Cuttack: Pre-natal Sex Determination Test Center Sealed After Raid

Cuttack: A pre-natal sex determination test centre running inside a diagnostic lab was busted by the Commissionerate Police here on Monday. The laboratory is located at Kathagola in Mangalabag area of Cuttack.

According to reports, the diagnostic centre used to charge Rs 5,000 for each test to determine the sex of the fetus.

While the premises of the laboratory was sealed following the raid, two persons have been detained for further investigation into the incident.

Police have also seized several equipment and machines used for carrying out the tests.