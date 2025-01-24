Two days have passed since a woman undertrial prisoner escaped from custody while undergoing health scans at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

As per Manglabag police, during scrutiny of CCTV footage, the prisoner was last sighted at the railway station.

Gitanjali Barik (45), a native of Balasore, was arrested by Mahanga police station last month in a cheating case. Since then, she has been lodged in Choudwar Jail. Last Tuesday, she showed signs of illness and three jail security personnel brought her to SCB Medical College on Wednesday. A female jail official was waiting with Gitanjali to get the report after the ultrasound test. When the jail official went inside a room to get the report, the accused Gitanjali escaped from there.

After the incident, the jail staff reported it to the Mangalbagh police station, and the police started an investigation.

During the police investigation, CCTV footage from around SCB recorded Gitanjali’s movements. Gitanjali left SCB through the Ranihat side gate and ran to Taldanda Road. After that, she fled through College Road and past various shops towards the railway station. This was recorded in many CCTV cameras installed up to the station. After entering the railway station, she went dark.

Many CCTV cameras have been opened for the renovation work of the station. Therefore, it is not known which train Gitanjali boarded. The police suspect that she may have boarded a train out of the state and fled.

Meanwhile, the police have raided her old rented house in Bidanasi, a relative’s house in Jajpur and her ancestral house in Balasore. But the absconding undertrial prisoner remains at large.