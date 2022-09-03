Cuttack POCSO court judge death case: Family levels murder allegations on wife and brother-in-law

Cuttack: In a new twist regarding the Cuttack POCSO court judge death case, Subash Kumar Bihari’s family members are suspecting foul play and levelled murder allegations.

Subash Behari has been killed by his wife and brother-in-law (wife’s brother), alleged the family members, a day after the POCSO court judge was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his official quarters here in the city.

“Neither was he allowed to visit our house nor speaking to me. The brother and sister duo killed my son,” lamented Subash Behari’s bereaved mother.

The deceased’s cousin claimed that the incident was a murder as there were injury marks on his body.

“It was a pre-planned murder but given the colour of suicide. We were not allowed to see the body nor the body was handed over to us. They cremated the body at Puri Swargadwar,” alleged the deceased judge’s brother demanding for the CBI inquiry into the case.

The complaint in this regard will be lodged at the Markat Nagar Police Station later in the day, said the family.

Notably, Bihari was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence at CDA sector-9 of the district. He was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.