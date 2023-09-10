Cuttack peace committee holds preparatory meeting for Durga Puja

Cuttack: The Cuttack peace committee held a preparatory meeting today to conduct the Durga puja and immersion ceremony peacefully and smoothly in the Silver City of Odisha this year.

Reportedly, Dashami is scheduled to be held on October 24 and immersion ceremony on October 25. Besides, a decision has been taken to make immersion ceremony drug and DJ free.

Focus was also given on how to celebrate the Puja peacefully and for the smooth immersion of the idols after festival.

Ahead of the Durga Puja, the preparations for this massive celebration in the silver city of Odisha, Cuttack commenced. The puja committees executed the ritual of ‘Mati Anukula’. Accordingly, holy soil was collected for idol construction.

On the auspicious occasion of ‘Janmashtami’ the preparation for Durga Puja took off in Cuttack.