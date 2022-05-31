Cuttack PCR vans equipped with first aid kits, stretchers

Cuttack: All PCR vans in Cuttack city have now been equipped with first-aid kits and stretchers. In the first phase of the drive, a Cuttack based private hospital has provided 30 first aid kits and 10 stretchers.

In the coming days, the same hospital authorities would donate these kits and stretchers to all PCR vans in districts.

While inaugurating the facility, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said, “PCR vans play vital role in rescuing accident victims. With these vehicles coming up with the facilities of first aid kits and stretchers, the accident victims could be provided instant treatment and taken to nearest hospitals easily. These facilities will go a long way in helping the police.”