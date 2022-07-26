Cuttack Odia Bazaar Murder Case Prime Conspirator Arrested

Cuttack: A day after arresting two accused in connection to a brutal murder of a woman at Odia Bazar in Cuttack city, Lalbag police has arrested the main conspirator on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as B. Prasad Rao.

According to police, Rao had allegedly instigated the two youths, who were arrested on Monday, for stealing a laptop which contained some obscene pictures of the main conspirator’s family member with the deceased’s son.

The police on Monday arrested two local youths–Y. Sunil and Y. Sudip in connection with the murder. Police sources have revealed that Rao will be forwarded to court later in the day today.

