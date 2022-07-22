Cuttack MP Urges PM Modi To Have Portraits Of Ancient Odia Poets In New Parliament House

New Delhi: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Friday met PM Narendra Modi and requested him to take steps to have portraits of ancient Odia poets in the newly constructed Parliament House.

Submitting a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Mahatab requested him to take steps to have portraits of Sarala Das, Pancha Sakha and Bhima Bhoi in the newly constructed Parliament House.

It is pertinent to be mentioned here that the new parliament will showcase the culture and diversity of the country. It will capture the ethos of India at the grassroots level so that every Indian feels associated with it.

The mandate of the committees is to ensure that the entire spectrum of India’s heritage, history and traditions are reflected in the décor.

The new building, expected to be completed by this year, will have a triangular shape to reflect the importance of triangles as being a sacred geometry in various religions, while its interiors will have three national symbols as their main themes — lotus, peacock and banyan tree.

The Union Culture Ministry has formed three committees for planning the decor of the interiors of the new building which will include art installations, paintings, wall art and inscriptions depicting the unending range of Indian society.