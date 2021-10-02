Cuttack MP Complains Of Vaccine Shortage In District

Cuttack: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab on Saturday informed that Cuttack district has covered less than 20 percent of Covid-19 vaccination so far.

Complaining over the issue, Mahtab said that mass vaccination is our only hope to flatten the Covid-19 curve as the district has yet to receive adequate vaccine doses.

“ The district has not covered 20 percent immunization. We are not getting sufficient vaccines on time. People are no more reluctant of taking jabs, but there is a shortage of vaccines in the district. This a big challenge for Cuttack district administration and the state government,” Mahtab said.

According to the state Covid dashboard, the district has reported as many as 93,160 Covid-19 positives, including 550 active cases so far. While, 91, 770 Covid patients have recovered from the disease, 836 persons have succumbed to the virus.