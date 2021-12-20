Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab hospitalised
CuttackTop NewsTwin city

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Hospitalised; Odisha CM Wishes Speedy Recovery

By PragativadiNews
0 91

Cuttack: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital due to illness. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik broke the news on Twitter.

After coming to know about the Parliamentarian’s ill health, the Odisha CM spoke with his son on the phone and inquired about Mahtab’s health condition and prayed for his speedy recovery.

 

This is a developing story. Check again for more details.

PragativadiNews 11467 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

four × four =

Breaking