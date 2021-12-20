Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab Hospitalised; Odisha CM Wishes Speedy Recovery

Cuttack: Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital due to illness. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik broke the news on Twitter.

After coming to know about the Parliamentarian’s ill health, the Odisha CM spoke with his son on the phone and inquired about Mahtab’s health condition and prayed for his speedy recovery.

କଟକ ସାଂସଦ ଶ୍ରୀ ଭତୃହରି ମହତାବ ଅସୁସ୍ଥତା କାରଣରୁ ଡାକ୍ତରଖାନାରେ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ଜାଣିବା ପରେ ପୁଅଙ୍କ ସହ ଫୋନରେ କଥା ହୋଇ ତାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟାବସ୍ଥା ବିଷୟରେ ବୁଝିଲି। ତାଙ୍କର ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ ଓ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Check again for more details.