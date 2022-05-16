Cuttack: Minor girl’s kidnapping bid foiled

Cuttack: Tension erupted at Baliapada area under Sadar police limits of Cuttack last night following abduction bid of a minor girl.

As per sources, some people attempted to abduct the minor girl from near an ashram in the locality. However, the locals managed to foil the bid and rescued the minor girl.

The villagers detained a worker of the ashram.

Police rushed to the spot tried to bring the accused under its custody. However, the villagers refused to release the accused and reportedly manhandled the police team.

Later, Sadar police station IIC Sudhansu Jena, ACP and other senior police officials reached the village and held talks with residents to pacify the situation.