Cuttack: As the Millennium City of Cuttack prepares for the grand celebration of Dusshera, the focus this year is on ensuring robust fire safety measures at the numerous puja mandaps.

In light of past incidents and the large crowds expected, the district administration has mandated stringent fire safety protocols. Each puja committee is required to install at least two fire extinguishers and maintain sand buckets at their respective mandaps1. Additionally, a comprehensive training program will be conducted for all committee members to educate them on the use of fire extinguishers and emergency response procedures.

Sanjeev Behera, Assistant Fire Officer of Cuttack, emphasized the importance of these measures, noting that there are already three permanent fire stations in the city, with six more temporary stations to be set up during the festival. These temporary stations will ensure rapid response in case of any emergencies, providing an added layer of safety for the thousands of devotees expected to visit the mandaps.