Cuttack: In the aftermath of a shocking gang-rape incident involving a college student, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena has made a heartfelt appeal to victims of blackmail to come forward and report crimes without fear. This comes after six individuals, including a minor, were arrested in connection with the case.

The incident, which has caused widespread outrage, involved the victim being blackmailed with an obscene video and subsequently gang-raped on multiple occasions. The accused, including the victim’s boyfriend and a café owner, allegedly used the video to coerce the victim into silence.

DCP Meena addressed the media, urging victims not to feel trapped or scared. “I appeal to all women who are being blackmailed to not get trapped or scared. We have a dedicated women’s desk to help victims. Please report without any hesitation. The law will take its course,” he stated.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the SC/ST and IT Act. A special team led by Zone-6 ACP Swastik Panda, along with officers from Badambadi and Purighat police stations, conducted the investigation, leading to the arrests. The authorities have seized the accused’s phones and are investigating whether the videos were shared with others.

The victim, who mustered the courage to lodge a complaint, has received support from the community and local authorities. The police have assured that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure justice and prevent such incidents in the future.

This case has highlighted the urgent need for stronger measures to protect women from sexual violence and blackmail. The DCP’s appeal aims to encourage more victims to come forward, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable and that justice is served.