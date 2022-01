Cuttack: Fire Breaks Out At Apartment In Front Of Bikash Bhawan

Cuttack: A massive fire broke out at an apartment in front of Bikash Bhawan in Badambadi area of Cuttack this morning. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to reports, the incident took place on the third floor of the apartment.

On being informed, fire department officials reached the spot and the blaze was put under control.