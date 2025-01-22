Dr. Biswanath Adhek, a Surgery Specialist at Badamba Community Health Centre in Cuttack, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance for accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 as the second installment of an overall demand of ₹5,000.

The bribe was for issuing a favorable post-mortem report and providing favorable evidence in court. The complainant, unable to pay the bribe, reported the matter to the Vigilance Authority.

A trap was set, and Dr. Adhek was caught in the act. The bribe money was recovered, and searches were conducted at his residences. Dr. Adhek has been arrested and is being forwarded to the court.