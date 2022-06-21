Cuttack Dist Court Stays SDJM Order Asking Varsha To Vacate Anubhav’s House

Cuttack: The Cuttack District Judge on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the order of SDJM court which had directed Actress Varsha Priyadarshini to vacate her husband Actor-Politician Anubhav Mohanty’s paternal house and the latter to pay Rs 30,000 as compensation for her accommodation.

The next hearing of the case has been posted to the 4th of July, 2022.

On the 2nd of June, the SDJM court here directed Varsha to vacate the house of Anubhav Mohanty within 2 months of receiving the first financial assistance. It also asked Anubhav to pay Rs 30,000 to Varsha on/before the 10th of every month for her accommodation. The next day, Anubhav deposited an amount of Rs 30,000 in the bank account of his estranged wife Varsha Priyadarshini and intimated the same to the court.

Today, the Cuttack district judge stayed the SDJM court’s order and asked Anubhav Mohanty to file his reply before the next hearing of the case scheduled for the 4th of July.

Also Read: Cuttack Cyber Police Writes To Facebook To Furnish Details Of The Account In The Name Of ‘Anubhav Mohanty The Real Hero Of Kendrapara’

While the court’s ruling comes as a major jolt to Anubhav, his estranged wife Varsha will continue to stay at the former’s parental house at Nandi Sahi in Cuttack’s Choudhury Bazar till the next hearing.

On Monday, Varsha lodged a fresh complaint against her husband MP Anubhav Mohanty in the Orissa High Court accusing him of violating the court order by sharing his opinion across social media platforms despite directions to refrain from such acts. She has accused Anubhav of tarnishing her image by posting videos on social media and spearheading a hate campaign against her.

Also Read: I Am Living A Dead Man’s Life | Anubhav Mohanty Shares His Last Wish In New Video

Notably, on May 27, the Orissa High Court had directed both Anubhav and Varsha not to post any video or comment against each other on any media, including social media.

Also Read: Anubhav Moves ED Seeking Probe Against Estranged Wife Varsha For Identity Fraud, Tax Evasion