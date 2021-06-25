Cuttack Dist Admin Gives Identification Certificate To 17 Transpersons

Cuttack: In order to secure the rights and to include the transgender community in the mainstream, the Cuttack district administration provided gender Identity certificates to at least 17 transpersons here.

Earlier Several other of the community had already received the certificates. Later, the rest of the transgender got the Identification Certificate.

Reportedly, Sub-collector, Bijay Kumar Khandayatray along with other department officers provided the certificate to the transgender persons.

Notably, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019 came into effect in January. The law provides for “self-perceive identification” by an applicant for an identity certificate and makes it clear that there would be no medical examination for the same.