Cuttack DCP visits Barabati Stadium for initial inspection ahead of T-20I

Cuttack: IPS Pinak Mishra today visited the Odisha Cricket Association, Barabati Stadium for the first time after joining office as the DCP, Cuttack.

This visit was an initial inspection ahead of the T-20 international match between India Vs South Africa on 12th June 2022 with Barabati Stadium hosting the 2nd T- 20 game in the South Africa Tour of India T-20 series.

Mr Mishra was felicitated in the OCA office by the former Secretary Mr Ashirbad Behera, in the presence of Mr Sanjay Behera (Secretary, OCA) along with other distinguished members of the association.

The Cuttack DCP visited the ground along with his colleagues and discussed various aspects involved in the upcoming T-20 International event for the smooth conduct of this event.

OCA Secretary Sanjay Behera along with Treasurer Bikash Pradhan, Secretary Avijit Paul, and Members of the Odisha Cricket Association Dhiren Palei & Santosh Das accompanied the delegates during their inspection.