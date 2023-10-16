traffic regulations
Cuttack DCP issues traffic regulations for Dussehra 2023

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: Cuttack DCP office has issued traffic regulations for Dussehra 2023 in the city. According to the DCP office, the traffic restrictions will remain in force till October 24, 2023.

  • The one-way traffic regulation shall start from Sashti and continue till Dussehra.
  • There shall be separate arrangement for the immersion (visarjan) ceremony on October 23.
  • Traffic regulations for Dussehra 2023 shall be enforced from October 20 to October 24 in 33 places and points across Cuttack city.
  • All the of goddess Durga shall be immersed by October 26, till such time the traffic regulations shall be in force.
  • For the immersion ceremony, points/places in the City shall have independent traffic arrangements.
  • It has been further clarified that, the traffic regulations shall not be applicable for police, fire personnel, excise officials and ambulance
