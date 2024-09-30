Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance has confiscated disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.18 Crore of Bipin Bihari Panda, former Superintendent of Engineer, RWSS circle, Cuttack.

In a Confiscation Case filed by Odisha Vigilance, today, i.e., on 30.09.2024, the learned Authorized Officer, Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, passed the order for confiscating the immovable and movable assets to the tune of Rs 2,18,92,579 of Bipin Bihari Panda, which includes immovable assets i.e. 2 numbers of buildings & 3 numbers of plots at Bhubaneswar & Berhampur, and movable assets (Cash & deposits).

Earlier, Panda was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (e) PC Act. 1988 for possession of above referred assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.