Cuttack Cyber Police Arrests Fraudster For Duping A Professor Of Rs 3.99L

Cuttack: Cuttack Cyber police has arrested a man on Sunday for duping a professor of Rs 3.99 lakh posing as a BSNL employee.

The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar Das, a native of Baliapal in the Balasore district.

The police have seized 36 ATM cards, 11 mobile phones, 116 SIM cards, Rs 1.08 lakh in cash, a laptop, and a few pen drives from the possession of Das.

According to police sources, Das along with his associates Susant Behera, Shankar Das Adhikari, and a few others belonging to West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar trapped the professor by posing as BSNL officials seeking KYC update.

Over a call and computer transaction, the accused managed to secure the MPIN of the victim’s bank account and transferred Rs 3.99 lakh into their own accounts, sources added.

The gang is involved in similar cyber frauds in neighbournig states, the police said and added that investigation is on to nab the other accused.