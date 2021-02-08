Cuttack City
Cuttack City: Two new COVID-19 positive cases detected, 2 cured

Cuttack: Out of the four new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in the district, only two positive cases belong to Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the two new COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city are Local Contact Cases.

“Another two recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 16,371 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 37 are active cases while 16,246 persons have recovered and 88 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

