Cuttack City: Only Two COVID-19 positive cases detected, 13 recover

Cuttack: Only two COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.
As per the CMC, the two COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city are from Home Quarantine.
“Another 13 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.
A total of 45,129 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 530 are active cases while 44,508 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.
