Cuttack City: Only Six COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 3 Recover

By PragativadiNews
Cuttack: Only four COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the six COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, three are from Institutional Quarantine and three are local contact cases.

“Another three recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,295 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 499 are active cases while 44,705 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

