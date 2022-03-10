Cuttack City: Only One New COVID-19 +Ve Cases Detected, Two Recover

Cuttack: Only One new COVID-19 positive case has been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the one new COVID-19 positive case is from Institutional Quarantine.

Moreover, another two recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,017 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 30 are active cases while 55,558 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.