Cuttack City: Only One New COVID-19 +Ve Cases Detected, Three Recover

Cuttack: Only one new COVID-19 positive case has been reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, the one new COVID-19 positive case is from the Local Contact Case.

Moreover, three recoveries have been reported recently, the CMC said, while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 56,030 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which 21 are active cases while 55,580 persons have recovered and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.